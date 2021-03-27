Menu

Ben Bitner named new Veterans Memorial Head Football Coach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx. — Ben Bitner has been named the new head football coach and athletic coordinator at Veterans Memorial High School, CCISD announced today.

Bitner will be taking over for Cody Simper who announced he would be leaving for a job with Cy Fair ISD.

Bitner had served as the team's offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator for the past four seasons.

He has 12 years of previous coaching experience within various districts including Ingleside ISD.

Bitner will take over the role officially in mid-April.

