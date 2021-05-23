Watch
Sports

Actions

Baseball-softball playoff scoreboard

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo.
14 high school baseball games will be played at Whataburger Field in February and March
14 high school baseball games will be played at Whataburger Field
Posted at 9:06 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 22:06:37-04

We are following high school baseball playoffs this Saturday evening.

Veterans Memorial beat Ray with a score of six to two today. Vets wins the series 2 to 1. A two strike Grand Slam by Dylan Pena gave Veterans the lead in the final inning and they never looked back.

Hebbronville topped London 6 to 4, and Sinton beat Sweeny 8 to nothing, sweeping the series 2 to nothing.
Sinton squares off against Tuloso-Midway in the next round.

In softball, Bishop beat out Hallettsville 3 to nothing, with Bishop now advancing to the Regional Finals.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education