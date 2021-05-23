Baseball-softball playoff scoreboard

We are following high school baseball playoffs this Saturday evening.

Veterans Memorial beat Ray with a score of six to two today. Vets wins the series 2 to 1. A two strike Grand Slam by Dylan Pena gave Veterans the lead in the final inning and they never looked back.

Hebbronville topped London 6 to 4, and Sinton beat Sweeny 8 to nothing, sweeping the series 2 to nothing.

Sinton squares off against Tuloso-Midway in the next round.

In softball, Bishop beat out Hallettsville 3 to nothing, with Bishop now advancing to the Regional Finals.