Banquete baseball continues to thrive

BANQUETE, Texas — The Banquete Bulldogs have continued to grow and thrive under Coach Rusty Miller, who's directed their program since 2014.

The Bulldogs have made the playoffs in every season since 2014 including a state semifinal appearance in 2016. Miller has been building the program from the little league to the junior high players.

"We have all these junior high kids out here working," said senior Joshua Moreno. "This program will be good for years to come."

In 202`1, the Bulldogs varsity baseball team is ranked as the No. 17 best team in Texas 3A high school baseball.

"We look at the rankings," Miller said. "It's important, but we honestly look at the other teams to think about where we might be down the road."

Banquete has just four seniors on the team, but Miller is hoping to inspire leadership from players of all ages.

"We believe that every single kid on the team is important and everybody should be a leader," continued Miller. "In the classroom, on the field, it doesn't matter."

That mentality is working as the team continues to win games.

Now a year after their season was stripped away by COVID-19, they are just happy to be back out on the field winning games.

"It's fun," said senior Aaron Swetish. "You go out,compete and have fun at practice every day."