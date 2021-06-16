Athletic directors react to Texas NIL law

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott has signed Texas Senate Bill 1385 into law.

With the passage of the bill, college athletes in Texas are now able to profit off of their name, image and likeness, something that is currently prohibited by the NCAA.

However, the state law that goes into effect on July 1 supersedes the NCAA rules.

The law will affect universities across Texas including the two universities in the Coastal Bend, Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Kingsville.

Both of those universities have been preparing for the passing of this law.

"We've been preparing to implement programs," said Texas A&M-Corpus Christi AD Jon Palumbo. "There are still lots of things to iron out."

Texas A&M-Kingsville athletic director Steve Roach said the new rule is the right decision.

"As the climate has changed in regards to college athletics that was the direction and probably the direction for them to go," said Roach.

Both athletic directors are ensuring their programs will be teaching the athletes all about this new system.

Education will be the key, they say.

"We'll be having some webinars over the summer to educate them on what has changed, what they are allowed to do and what is not on table," added Palumbo.

"There is financial literacy and general NCAA compliance," Roach said. "It is to make sure we are protecting them and they don't get taken advantage of."

The law allows student-athletes to make money off promotional deals with local companies, endorsement deals and even make money by giving training sessions or hand out autographs.

The law goes into effect across the state in July.

