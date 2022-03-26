CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Arm wrestling is growing in South Texas. The Corpus Christi Arms is a team that was established a year ago and they are taking in new members.

"Our team started with just three or four of us, and now we are growing with 15 members," said Arms coach John Byerley. "It's a blast for anyone who is wanting to learn and don't worry about breaking your arm because that's what usually stops people there."

The Arms travel all over the state competing in tournaments and with great success. They are always looking for new members. If you would like to try out, you can connect though the Corpus Christi Arms Facebook page.