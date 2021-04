ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass high school head basketball coach Glen Hayes was named the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 3A Coach of the Year today.

Hayes has 685 career wins and has led the Panthers basketball program six times to the Texas state Final Four.

The Panthers went 27-2 with a perfect district record in 2020.

Aransas Pass lost to London in the region quarterfinals, 77-75.