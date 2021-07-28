Watch
Sports

Actions

9-year-old Molly Silvas dominates tournament in San Antonio

items.[0].videoTitle
She is only 9 years old, but soon-to-be Taft fourth-grader Molly Silvas is already dominating the competition in her age division in taekwondo.
Molly Silvas
Posted at 6:52 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 19:52:50-04

PORTLAND, Texas — She is only 9 years old, but soon-to-be Taft fourth-grader Molly Silvas is already dominating the competition in her age division in taekwondo.

Silvas won four medals at the Tiger-Rock Season 38 world championships in San Antonio last weekend, defeating competitors from all over the country.

"I had to block everything out," said Silvas. "There was a bunch of people at the tournament so it was pretty loud, so I had to really concentrate."

Her taekwondo career began when she was 5 at Tiger-Rock Martial Arts in Portland.

"She was really good right from the start," said Tiger-Rock chief instructor Israel Martinez. "I think competition is one of the things that really drives her."

The COVID-19 pandemic put an end to competition last year. Silvas went several months without competing and spent time training every day.

"I was pretty excited when I heard I was going to compete again," she said. "I had to wait a whole year and it feels great."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education