79th Golden Gloves tournament starts Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The opening bell of the 79th Corpus Christi Golden Gloves will be sounded Thursday night at the Valencia Events Center. The event is hosted by the Kiwanis Club.

There was no local competition last year due to COVID-19, but more than 100 boxers are signed up to compete this year. Winners advance to the regional tournament in two weeks in Fort Worth.

28-year-old Hector Becerra (7-2 139 pd. class) will be competing in his very first Golden Gloves tournament and will be representing the Police Athletic League. He cannot wait to show what he can do in the ring.

"If I can win and advance to regionals, it would be very big for me," said Becerra. "I just can't explain it but it would mean so much with all my training that I have gone through. Winning would be the ultimate for me."

The three day tournament will wrap with the finals Saturday night.