District 29-5A baseball showcasing Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The baseball and softball playoffs are heating up as teams from across the state and here in the Coastal Bend inch closer to a state title.

Baseball starts its regional quarterfinals this week and it's highlighting a tend many people in the area believe to be true: the Coastal Bend has some of the best baseball in Texas if not the best.

District 29-5A is showcasing that fact right now. All four teams from the district have made the region quarterfinals.

Veterans Memorial, Ray, Carroll and Gregory-Portland all are still alive in the playoffs.

"It just shows how tough our district is," said Veterans Memorial senior Jose Acuna. "Everyone has arms (strong pitching) and we can all hit."

The stage is set now. Ray will take on Veterans Memorial. The Eagles swept the Texans in the regular season, now Ray looks for some revenge and a chance to take down a goliath-like program in Vets.

"Vets got the best of us the last two times," said Ray senior Jack Martinez. "We have definitely been hoping for a revenge series."

They will get one in a best-of-three series that begins on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Carroll and Gregory-Portland facing off in the other local series. The Tigers strung together an impressive run to close out the season and make the playoffs. They handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season along the way.

Gregory-Portland wants to show that loss was a fluke.

"We are coming back for revenge," said senior Malachi Lott.

The Wildcats and Tigers already played Game 1 of the series with Gregory-Portland taking it 1-0.

District 29-5A is the perfect example of how dominant Coastal Bend baseball is.

In Class 4A Alice, Calallen and Sinton all are remaining.

And in 3A Bishop, Banquete, London and Hebbronville all remain.

Only one team in each class can claim the state championshi;p, but based on the numbers it should be a team from the Coastal Bend.