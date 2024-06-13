South Texas Botanical Gardens offering free admission for dads on Father's Day Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center is offering that special dad in your life free admission this Father's Day weekend.

Here's the catch: all dads must say "Lizards and Snakes" at check-in to get in for free.

All dads receive free admission on June 15 and 16 at the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center at 8545 South Staples Street from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

$2 Community Day, sponsored by Flint Hills Resources, will also occur on Saturday, June 15. Rescheduled from the Birdiest Festival in America, $2 Community Day will feature artisan vendors, a gift shop, live music, kid's activities, and Summer exhibits.

Everyone in attendance will also have an opportunity to view 70 amazing birdhouses, visit the parrots, roam the gardens, visit conservatories, explore trails, and walk through the wetlands.

All memberships are on sale this weekend, with 20% off, and they include a year's worth of free admission, discounts at Turner's Gardenland, Feathered Friends and Co., Nature's Boutique, BIG BLOOM, Nature Camps, free Saturday classes, plus 350 free reciprocal gardens.

For more information on the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, visit their website here.