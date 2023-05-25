Some of the best hotels in the US in 2023 might surprise you

Trip Advisor has released its 2023 best U.S. hotels list, and the winner has really given guests an extra level of southern charm, according to reviews on the site.

TA awards its "Travelers' Choice of the Best" honor to hotels it says have a "high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions."

Not only is Savannah, Georgia one of the country's oldest and most historic cities, it also sits as one of the top four largest port cities in the country. And now, according to travelers who use Trip Advisor, it hosts the country's best hotel.

Savannah's Perry Lane Hotel boasts over 2,500 reviews on TA, with a perfect 5.0 score on the site.

Travelers called the hotel a "gem," and said they had an "amazing time" during their stay.

The list featured hotels in cities like San Antonio, Texas, where the Hotel Emma at Pearl came in at second on the list. The beautiful 19th century marvel was a brewhouse at one time.

Third on the list is the Hotel Madera in the U.S. capitol city of Washington, D.C. The hotel has been around over 10 years and is described as thoughtful and sophisticated.

Even though the hotel choices on Trip Advisor's list this year signified "the highest level of excellence in hospitality" for the website's users, the collection was a bit different than other lists likeFodors' list of "Best Hotels in the USA."

That list begins with the Anvil Hotel in Jackson, Wyoming — a charming and quaint retreat that rests near Yellowstone and Grand Teton.

Location, location, location appeared to be the guiding light for the choices there. And depending on the traveler, a hotel can be special for many different reasons.

The list features the exotic and magical experiences of nature like the location for the Borealis Basecamp in Fairbanks, Alaska. The accommodations boast the claim that they provide the "ultimate luxury in the middle of Alaska's arctic tundra."

