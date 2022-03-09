Siblings sentenced to prison for selling drugs near elementary school

Two Corpus Christi siblings will serve more than 11 years in federal prison, after pleading guilty to their involvement in a drug conspiracy in 2021.

According to release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas, Anna Sustaita and her brother Jesus Sustaita III, plead guilty to conspiracy charges in the Fall of 2021.

In July 2021 officials learned 30-year-old Alec Garcia, a known felon, was in possession of firearms based on multiple social media posts.

Further investigation revealed he and the Sustaita were selling drugs out of their home, which prompted officials to execute a search warrant.

Law enforcement found over 50 grams of methamphetamine; nearly two kilograms of pills that looked like candy and contained fentanyl, alprazolam and meth; LSD; about two kilograms of marijuana as well as numerous THC products.

Officials also discovered nine weapons, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, body armor and money. Eight of the nine weapons were also unsecured and loaded.

The release states that officials also learned during the search that an 8-year-old was living in the home.

On Wednesday, the pair were sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

At the hearing, the release states, the court heard additional testimony about multiple shootings in which the siblings had also previously been involved in.

The Sustaitas will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The release states Garcia pleaded guilty to his involvement in the conspiracy last month and is set to be sentenced later this year.