Sam’s Club Now Offers Fresh, Pre-Made Meal Delivery Service

Eating healthy can be a challenge. Not only is it often more expensive than grabbing something that’s not so good for you, but making your meals from scratch can also be pretty time-consuming.

Meal kit subscription services can help save you some time by cutting out all the shopping, but you still have to do the cooking for most of them — and you’ll get locked into a commitment to pay for periodic deliveries. Sam’s Club, however, is now offering meals from a subscription service that will save you money and time, as the meals are also already prepared. Plus, you don’t actually have to subscribe.

The Fresh N’ Lean meal delivery service is now available to Sam’s Club members, delivering organic pre-prepared meals in three different plans: Assorted, Vegetarian and High-Protein. Meals are ready to eat in 2-3 minutes and are non-bioengineered and fresh, not frozen.

All three plans cost $58.98 ($11.79 per meal) for members or $53.98 ($10.79 per meal) for Plus members. You buy five meals at a time, and there’s no commitment. So, you can buy them once whenever you want, then order them again when you’re in for an extra busy week.

For those that don’t follow a specific diet plan, the assorted or variety plan includes salsa verde chicken, cilantro lime steak, plant-based “crab cakes,” Cajun salmon and BBQ pulled chicken. If you’re looking for some high-protein meals, that plan includes BBQ pulled chicken, braised beef, salsa verde chicken, cilantro lime steak, and egg and turkey maple sausage.

The vegetarian plan consists of BBQ jackfruit with rice, plant-based “crab cakes,” Southwest chili, guajillo tofu with rice and asparagus, and eggs with Beyond Meat sausage.

If you’d prefer a meal delivery service that offers an actual subscription, with different choices every week, here’s an in-depth look at some of the most popular meal subscription kits, like Purple Carrot, Daily Harvest and Hungryroot. Families of two can expect to pay, on average, about $40-$80 per week for a typical meal delivery program.

