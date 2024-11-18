Salsa Fest to rock downtown Aransas Pass this weekend

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — We are expecting some cooler temperatures this week-- but there's an event this weekend that could spice things up in Aransas Pass.

The second annual Salsa Fest is making its triumphant return on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is the second year in a row that downtown Aransas Pass will turn into a massive block party centered around salsa and live local bands! There should be a band for every flavor, too, from 90s grunge to classic rock and even blues!

An annual Salsa competition for prize money and a trophy! Live music all day, fun for kids, a huge vendor market, food trucks, and all the chips and salsa you can handle! Vote for your favorite!

This free event will be going on all day Saturday and Sunday, with bands playing throughout the day. So grab your dancing shoes and prepare for a spicy time in downtown Aransas Pass!

Band Line Up —

Saturday:

Haslett Brothers - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Karen & Tony -1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Palacios Brothers - 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bri Bagwell - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday:

Rich Lockhart - 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Identity Crisis - 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Otis Terrell & FBI Blues Band - 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.