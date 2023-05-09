Robert De Niro, 79, reveals he’s had his seventh child

Robert De Niro, who is 79, recently revealed during an interview he’s had his seventh child.

While promoting his new movie “About My Father,” the actor corrected ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair when she said he had six kids.

“Seven, actually,” De Niro interjected. “I just had a baby.”

“Seven! Oh my goodness! Congratulations!” Blair responded, before continuing with her interview question.

AP

De Niro has two children, daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first ex-wife, Diahnne Abbott. He has twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith. And he has son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his second ex-wife, Grace Hightower.

In the ET Canada interview, De Niro said he’s not a “cool dad” and referenced his newest child.

“I’m OK,” he told Blair. “You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But, that’s what it is.”

He also told Blair that he believes “in being loving with [his] kids” as his love language even when he has to be stern on some things.

“I don’t, like, to have to lay down the law and stuff like that,” he said. “But [sometimes] you just have no choice, and any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt, but sometimes you can’t.”

De Niro’s representative did confirm to ABC Audio that the actor had indeed had a seventh child, though no other details — such as the child’s birth date, sex or mother — were given.

The Hollywood Reporter did report that De Niro was seen out to dinner with a pregnant Tiffany Chen, whom he has been dating for a few years. In a video clip of the group leaving the restaurant, DeNiro can be heard telling paparazzi to give Chen room because, “She’s pregnant, guys.”

