Road rage incident ended with a man in custody Thursday evening

COPRUS CHRISTI, TX — A Corpus Christi man was arrested for a road rage incident that unfolded near Weber Road and South Padre Island Drive Thursday evening.

According to Corpus Christi police, they responded to a call about one man in a truck who pointed a gun at another person in a truck . Both drivers ended up in a high-speed chase with one other until officers intercepted the pair near Concord Street and the feeder road at SPID.

Police said one man was arrested connected with the incident, however, no one was hurt.

