Reese’s Is Rolling Out A New Flavor Of Peanut Butter Cup For The Holidays

Hershey just announced its largest lineup of holiday candy ever and it includes holiday versions of candy you already know and love, plus a new Reese’s flavor and even an appearance by The Grinch.

Drawing inspiration from classic holiday treats like peanut brittle and gingerbread, Hershey is giving us 13 new holiday treats this year, leading with the first-ever new Reese’s flavor: Reese’s Peanut Brittle Flavored Cups.

Made with peanut brittle-flavored creme wrapped around crunchy peanut butter, Reese’s Peanut Brittle Flavored Cups come in big cups and snackable miniatures.

The Hershey Company

Whoppers Snowballs, a winter take on the classic Whoppers Malted Milk Balls, are another kind of new treat coming to the holiday candy aisle this year. Whoppers Snowballs are malted milk balls wrapped in a new vanilla-flavored creme and packaged in a theater box, perfect for snacking while watching your favorite holiday films.

York Peppermint Pattie has also gotten a winter makeover, now coming in a snowflake shape, but with the same minty filling and dark chocolate coating.

And you’ll find a candy version of gingerbread cookies with Kit Kat Gingerbread Cookie Flavored Miniatures, which combine crispy Kit Kat wafers with gingerbread-flavored creme.

The Hershey Company

This year, Hershey’s is also partnering with The Grinch for Hershey Kisses Milk Chocolate with Grinch foils, featuring 10 different candy foils sporting the Grinch’s smirk, classic Grinch sayings and, of course, The Grinch’s dog, Max.

Returning treats include Hershey’s Sugar Cookie Kisses, which were new last year. Made with white chocolate, the kisses feature red and green cookie pieces.

The Hershey Company

While you wait for Hershey’s holiday candy to hit store shelves, the brand’s full Halloween line-up is already out and includes all the products that were new in 2020, like Reese’s Franken-Cups, Kit Kat Witch’s Brew and Hershey’s Kisses vampire chocolates, which look just like regular Hershey kisses but have a bright-red, strawberry-flavored crème.

The Hershey Company

Which new holiday candies are you most excited to try?

