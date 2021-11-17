Reese’s New Drizzled Popcorn Is A Salty-Sweet Popcorn Treat

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you like your snacks both sweet and salty, there’s a new treat hitting Sam’s Club that checks both boxes: Reese’s popcorn!

New Reese’s Drizzled Popcorn has the sweetness of Reese’s candy with drizzles of peanut butter and chocolate, along with the saltiness of popcorn. You can find a 20-ounce bag at Sam’s Club for $6.98.

If you want even more Reese’s flavor, you could try chopping up some Reese’s and tossing it with the drizzled popcorn in a bowl.

Sam’s Club also has a new Cookie Pop Oreo holiday gift box that has Oreo Cookie Pop, but with a holiday twist: a sprinkle of peppermint! Available only at Sam’s Club, an 18-ounce popcorn tin is $9.88.

Other new holiday treats at the warehouse club include SkinnyPop holiday variety pack popcorn featuring gingerbread cookie, white chocolate peppermint and snickerdoodle popcorn, and a Cheetos popcorn and crunchy holiday tin with Cheetos popcorn and Cheetos crunchies.

You’ll find a variety of other Cookie Pop and Candy Pop flavors in stores as well, including peanut M&Ms, mini M&Ms, Snickers, Butterfinger, Twix, Nutter Butter and Sour Patch Kids.

The brand also has two new holiday flavors: Cookie Pop Popcorn Iced Gingerbread and Candy Pop Popcorn Peppermint Hot Chocolate. The seasonal flavors are available at Kroger, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, King Soopers, Ralphs and a few other retailers. You can also order it online if you want it to come right to your door.

You could always try making your own popcorn for the holidays, like this salted caramel popcorn, this caramel marshmallow popcorn or this Moose Munch, which calls for caramel, chocolate drizzle and nuts of your choice, like cashews or almonds.

Pair your festive popcorn with some homemade hot chocolate or a holiday cocktail and you have a perfectly cozy treat!

Do you have any favorite popcorn recipes?

