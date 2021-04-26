Foy H Moody high school student makes the best of senior year

Corpus Christi Independent School District students who have been learning with the hybrid schedule will be able to return to class for the final six weeks of the school year. Senior Anna Ortiz said it was Spring break during her junior year is when high school changed for her.

Ortiz said she had to adapt to getting her school work in on time and adjust to online learning but the positive side of it all was that she feels this will prepare her for college. When asked what were some things she missed the most about her high school experience that was caused by the pandemic and Oritz said she missed having lunch with friends.

“I miss lunch with my friends being able to sit down at one table all together. Even though it was 30 minutes we got to catch up on our day as a little break. And then I also miss dances, we missed homecoming and we are not having a prom," said senior Ortiz.

Remote learning remain an option for all families who prefer it. The only change in CCISD are the five high school campuses who were using a hybrid schedule will now have those who opt for in person learning allowed on campus five days a week.

Ortiz said she is going to make the best of her last few weeks at moody before she heads off to University of Texas Austin to begin college.