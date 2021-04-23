CCISD set to return many students to full in-person learning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many Corpus Christi Independent School District students are preparing for the return to the classroom on Monday after spending this year on a hybrid schedule.

At Veterans Memorial High School, they're preparing for an influx of students on Monday's big day.

Just less than 900 students at Veterans will finish out the final six weeks of the school year in person. That's a little less than half of the school's enrollment.

Veterans principal Scott Walker told us that they've had students on campus all year.

They've been following safety protocols, sanitizing and social distancing for those students who've attended classes.

So they won't be doing much new starting on Monday.

Walker said the cafeteria and classrooms have been a point of emphasis for the school, as they are where students would have the most interaction with each other.

Walker said he's excited for more students to return, as did other administrators and teachers who spoke with us.

We'll have more from them coming up later this afternoon.

Additionally, the Biden administration is extending free school lunches for kids across the nation.

Every student in kindergarten through 12th grade will be able to receive a free meal through the spring of 2022.

The USDA program lets families pick up free food from their local school district -- even if they don't technically qualify for free and ­reduced-price meals.