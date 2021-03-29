Menu

Visit Corpus Christi to host a community job fair

More than 50 businesses will be participating
Posted at 6:44 PM, Mar 29, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Visit Corpus Christi will host a community job fair for the hospitality industry.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 20 at the American Bank Center's Henry Garrett Ballroom, located at 1901 N. Shoreline Blvd. in Corpus Christi.

The event is free and open to the public.

Those who attend will be able to learn about employment opportunities and apply for positions with more than 50 businesses in the hospitality industry including restaurants, hotels, area attractions, and more.

Many businesses are hiring for part-time and full-time positions.

Visit Corpus Christi recommends applicants bring a résumé to share with businesses during the job fair.

To lean more about the upcoming job fair click here.

If you are a local business and interested in participating in the job fair, please contact Mary Herrera at mherrera@visitcorpuschristitx.org or (361) 881-1888.

