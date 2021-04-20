Golden Family Bingo holding job fair today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the pandemic continues to affect our daily lives, KRIS 6 News is committed to finding resources to help manage the pressure.

Today, Visit Corpus Christi is holding a hospitality job fair at the American Bank Center that could help many in the area get back on their feet.

And happening right now, Golden Family Bingo is holding a job fair of their own.

They are hiring ushers and cashiers for all of their Corpus Christi locations.

They are at the Bingoland Daytime, 4830 Crosstown Expressway.

The hiring event will run until 2 p.m. today.

