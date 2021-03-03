Miller High School to be used as a vaccination clinic

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Slots have been filled for an inaugral vaccination event at Miller High School. The event is a partnership of Corpus Christi Independent School District and Driscoll Children's Hospital.

The partnership aims to get those in Phase 1B vaccinated. Plans are in the works for follow-up events, officials said.

Limited registration was open to get individuals vaccinated on Saturday, March 6.

The Phase 1B vaccination group consists of those 65 years old and up, along with those 16 and up who have chronic medical conditions that has them at risk for severe illnesses such as:



Cancer

Chronic Kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathy

Solid organ transplantation

obesity or severe obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle Cell disease

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Second doses for Saturday's event will be distributed at Miller High School on March 27.