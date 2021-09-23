Pumpkin-Shaped Rice Krispies Treats Are Almost Too Cute To Eat

Everywhere we turn, we’re finding pumpkins popping up. From home decor like crocheted plush pumpkins to yummy treats such as pumpkin cinnamon rolls, there is no shortage of pumpkin-inspired ideas out there to help us usher in the autumn months.

Even if you’re not a fan of pumpkin flavors but still love the look of the popular orange gourds, you can put together some deliciously fall-themed treats for family and friends. The Cooking Classy blog shared an easy recipe for pumpkin-shaped Rice Krispies treats that offers the taste of the beloved snack in a cute pumpkin shape.

Aren’t they adorable?

These Rice Krispies treat pumpkins can be made by the whole family. Just like the classic Rice Krispies Treat recipe, a grown-up needs to cook the marshmallows and butter, but anyone can form the treats into fun shapes and sizes.

The Cooking Classy recipe shows off baseball-sized pumpkins and we’re always fans of bigger snacks!

You can whip up a bunch of pumpkin-shaped Rice Krispies treats in no time. Each batch of six pumpkins takes about 25 minutes, according to the recipe.

Here’s a list of things you’ll need to make the pumpkin-shaped Rice Krispies treats:

Rice Krispies cereal

Salted butter

Mini marshmallows

Orange gel food coloring

Pretzel rods

Mini green Airheads or green fondant

Non-stick cooking spray

Saucepan

Mixing spoon

You may add plastic wrap to the list, as one commenter below the recipe suggests using some wrap when shaping the balls so the treats don’t stick to your hands in a gluey mess.

The Cooking Classy recipe does not recommend using actual pumpkin in these treats because it would likely result in a strange consistency, but if you have pumpkin pie spices, you could experiment with adding a little spice to infuse the treats with some fall flavor.

Either way, just imagine making a Rice Krispies pumpkin patch for kids (of all ages) to enjoy this fall season!

