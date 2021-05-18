Proposed city ordinance would add six new bayfront officers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council will read an ordinance Tuesday that would add extra parks enforcement officers to patrol the Cole Park bayfront area.

The proposed ordinance will add six full-time Bayshore Parks Enforcement Officers to the Parks and Recreation Department staff, using $432,956 from the State Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund.

The itemized cost for the first six months and second year of the proposed ordinance is available here:

The idea of increasing police presence in the area stems from an incident that happened at Cole Park in March.

According to police, the assault happened at Cole Park on March 13. In a video shared with KRIS 6 News, two women appeared to be arguing inside the park, with a woman holding a child in her arms. The argument turned into a physical assault.

Later that week, suspect 21-year-old Destiny Garza turned herself in at the Nueces County Jail.