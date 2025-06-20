Federal judge orders release of Columbia protester Mahmoud Khalil

A federal judge on Friday ordered the release of Columbia University protester Mahmoud Khalil.

In reaching his decision, Farbiarz insisted that Khalil is not a danger to the community and is likely not a flight risk.

“No one should fear being jailed for speaking out in this country,” said Alina Das, co-director of the Immigrant Rights Clinic at New York University School of Law, who argued before the court. “We are overjoyed that Mr. Khalil will finally be reunited with his family while we continue to fight his case in court.”

Khalil was arrested on March 8 in New York as the Trump administration launched a broad crackdown on campus protests against Israel’s war in Gaza. He was later transferred to an immigration detention center in Louisiana, where he remains in custody.

RELATED STORY | Trump administration targets Columbia University's accreditation, saying it violated antidiscrimination law

While detained, Khalil missed his graduation and the birth of his son.

“After more than three months we can finally breathe a sigh of relief and know that Mahmoud is on his way home to me and Deen, who never should have been separated from his father,” said Dr. Noor Abdalla, Mahmoud Khalil’s wife.

Khalil is a legal permanent U.S. resident and had served as a spokesperson for campus activists critical of Israel’s retaliation against Hamas following the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks.