People in wheelchairs zip-tied and escorted out of Capitol Hill office building during Medicaid cuts protest

U.S. Capitol Police detained a group of peaceful protestors on Wednesday, including several people in wheelchairs, during a protest over proposed cuts to Medicaid spending on Capitol Hill.

Scripps News footage shows a crowd of people, some of them in wheelchairs, being zip-tied and escorted out of the Russell Senate Rotunda. The room is part of a Senate office building on Capitol Hill.

The protests are over proposed Medicaid cuts included in the "Big Beautiful Bill," which would remove coverage for some 10 million of the poorest Americans over the next decade as well as implement additional work requirements for those using Medicaid.

U.S. Capitol Police told Scripps News 34 people were arrested during the demonstrations, including one person who was arrested outside the building.

"The group was arrested for 22-1307 - Crowding, Obstructing, and Incommoding. Another person was arrested for crossing a police line outside where we are processing the arrests."

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.