CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Many dogs in shelters have been abandoned or come from difficult situations. Adopting from your local animal shelter gives them another chance at a loving home and a better life and you can also help save a precious life!

Allow us to introduce Azaria — she is the KRIS 6 Pet of the Week.

Azaria is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Azaria (A379970) is a black female Labrador Retriever. She's approximately 2 years old, weighs 57.6 lbs, and has an unknown

heartworm status.

Azaria's first day at Corpus Christi Animal Control Services was April 8, 2025. The staff has gotten to know Azaria a little bit more.

"Azaria has been dog tested. She loves running around the play yard with her dog friends," said Matilda Perez, Community Relations Specialist at City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Azaria is very friendly and social with the staff, enjoying all the attention she can get.

Azaria is also pretty smart, and she knows how to sit on command.

Go visit Azaria and all the other available pets Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. You may find the paw-fect companion for you!

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A379970 [24petconnect.com]