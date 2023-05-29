Pet Of The Week: Macarena

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The greatest gift you can give a shelter animal is a loving home. If you are ready to take that important step in your life, Corpus Christi Animal Care Services has many animals available for you to adopt.

Macarena (A352859) is currently located at the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care and has been there since Feb. 23, 2023.

Macarena is a black and white female American Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is approximately 3 years old and is spayed.

According to the staff at CCACS, Macarena is a playful girl who loves to be in the yard running around.

"She has been friendly with staff. Macarena is treat-motivated and knows “sit.” She’s got the perfect pout to get you to give her all the love she could ever want," said Rescue Coordinators at CCACS.

Macarena has done phenomenally in the shelter's playgroup program.

"She likes to make new friends and all the attention she can get," added staff.

Visit Macarena and the other pets at CCACS, and you may find the paw-fect companion for you!

Stop by and visit Macarena and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.

Contact the CCACS staff for more information at 361-826-4600 or at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.

https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/CRPC/A352859 [24petconnect.com]