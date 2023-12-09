Orthodontic company SmileDirectClub shuts down

SmileDirectClub, the telehealth company that sold teeth alignment devices to customers by mail, has officially shut down.

"SmileDirectClub has made the incredibly difficult decision to wind down its global operations, effective immediately," the Nashville-based company said in a statement Friday afternoon. "For new customers interested in SmileDirectClub services, thank you for your interest, but aligner treatment is no longer available through our telehealth platform."

The company was founded in 2014 as a start-up that claimed it would hiremore than 2,000 workers by 2024. It promoted its teeth aligners as a faster, cheaper alternative to braces.

Tennessee even provided incentives for the company to grow and expand in Nashville, according to Scripps News Nashville.

But the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in September, according to CNN.

Usually, Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices are filed with the state before large-scale layoffs from a company. However, there was no published WARN notice for SmileDirectClub at the time of this article, making it unclear how many workers lost their jobs as a result.

What happens to existing customers?

SmileDirectClub no longer has any customer service.

Alignment treatment is no longer available.

For those in the program, SmileDirectClub published on its website that customers should consult with a treating doctor or local dentist.

SmilePay customers are expected to continue to make all monthly payments until payment has been made in full per the terms of our SmilePay program, according to its website. For more questions, it said call 1-877-874-3877 or email support@gohfd.com.

If you need to request a refund, there will be more information available once the bankruptcy process determines the next steps and additional measures customers can take, SmileDirectClub said.

This story was originally published by Emily R. West at Scripps News Nashville.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com