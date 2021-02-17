Nueces Brewing Company gives away about 2,000 gallons of water, another giveaway scheduled

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces Brewing Company is making sure everyone has drinkable water.

After many cities in the Coastal Bend issued water boil notices, the owners decided to give away filtered water they had on hand.

Co-owner Cale Moore says the water has gone through reverse osmosis, and an ultraviolet filtration system and is ready to drink.

He got the idea to give it away after being without water at his own home. They tell us they gave away about 2,000 gallons of water Wednesday.

Nueces Brewing Company is located on Water Street in Corpus Christi. They plan to hold another water giveaway on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

If you are going to pick up water, all you need to do is bring your own container.