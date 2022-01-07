Nicolas Cage And Wife Riko Shibata Are Expecting First Child Together

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Nicolas Cage is adding another baby to his family tree! A rep for the 58-year-old actor has confirmed that Cage’s wife, Riko Shibata, is expecting.

“The parents-to-be are elated!” the couple’s rep told Entertainment Weekly.

Cage and Shibata tied the knot in February 2021 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. (Cage previously wed his fourth wife, Erika Koike, in Las Vegas in 2019. However, that marriage was annulled after just four days.)

This makes Shibata, who at age 27 is more than 30 years Cage’s junior, the actor’s fifth wife. Shibata is Japanese, and the pair met in Shiga, Japan, and quickly fell in love.

“I thought she was stunning when I met her,” Cage said about his bride on a red-carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight back in July. “We had a lot in common. She likes animals, too, so I asked her, ‘Do you have any pets?’ And she said, ‘Yes, I have flying squirrels,'” the actor continued. “She had two sugar gliders. … I thought, ‘That’s it. This could work out.'”

Cage has two other children, 31-year-old Weston Coppola and 16-year-old Kal-El Coppola. (Cage is a stage name, but Coppola is the family name — Nicolas Cage is Francis Ford Coppola’s nephew.) Weston’s mother is actor and model Christina Fulton, to whom Cage was briefly engaged in the early 1990s. Kal-El’s mother is Alice Kim, Cage’s third wife. Kim and Cage were married to from 2004 to 2016, but ultimately broke up amid allegations of domestic violence. (Cage was arrested in 2011 after he was seen being aggressive with Kim, along with being drunk and disorderly.)

And, not only is Cage about to become a father again, but he already has his hands full with lots of grandkids, including twin granddaughters that were born just last year! Cage’s eldest son Weston has four children of his own, 7-year-old Lucian Augustus Coppola Cage, 5-year-old Sorin Reid Coppola Cage, and twin baby girls, 1-year-old Cyress Zara Cage Coppola and Venice Zohar Cage Coppola.

One thing is for sure: It will certainly be interesting to see what name Cage and Shibata name their new baby! Cage made international headlines when he named his son Kal-El in 2005, but he later explained his choice.

“My wife wanted a unique name and originally I thought of the name Kyle and then she said, ‘No, something more unusual but beautiful,’” he told People. “Then I remembered the old Superman comics and Kal-El was his original name on Krypton. So I wanted a name that stood for something good, was unique and American and that’s all three. I just thought it was a beautiful name and it had kind of a magical ring to it.”

Let’s stay tuned and find out what Cage and his wife come up with for this little one!

