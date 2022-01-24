Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Welcome Their First Baby

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Celebrity couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now parents!

The pair announced on their Instagram accounts on Jan. 21 that they’d recently had their first child via surrogate.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the identical social media announcements read. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Here is the announcement from @TeamPriyanka:

People magazine and several other sources are saying the new child is a girl, who arrived Jan. 15. The Daily Mail quoted “an insider” adding that the baby came 12 weeks premature.

The singer and actress married in late 2018 in India, where Chopra is originally from. Chopra, who is 10 years older than the youngest Jonas brother at age 39, has been open about wanting to have kids.

“I am a very live in the today, maximum live in the next two months kind of person,” Chopra told People in June 2018, shortly before getting engaged to Jonas. “But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”

She also told InStyle magazine in June 2019 that “I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, ‘Yeah, that was my mom.'”

Nick’s older brothers, Joe and Kevin, already have daughters. Joe and his actress-wife Sophie Turner had Willa in July 2020. Kevin and his wife, Danielle, have 5-year-old Valentina Angelina and 7-year-old Alena Rose.

Chopra recently shared photos of her and Jonas celebrating the New Year on her Facebook page, captioning the images with “So grateful for family and friends. Here’s to celebrating life.”

Seems she and Jonas have a whole new reason to celebrate now. Congratulations to the new parents!

