New Zealand couple celebrating humongous spud

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A New Zealand couple may have stumbled onto a world record while doing a bit of gardening.

"I got the fork and jabbed into it and hoisted it out of the ground, and Holy Snappin' Turtle Teeth, what's going on here?" Colin Brown said.

Donna and Colin Brown were weeding their garden when they uncovered this massive potato.

While it's not the prettiest tuber, it could be a world record.

Weighing in at just under 17 and a half pounds, which would beat out the current record holder.

"If we have it confirmed there will be a celebration," Donna said. "Yeah."

But Craig has different plans.

"Yeah, actually I'm thinking since I'm bit of a hobbiest home brewer, I'm thinking about a special vodka," he said.

The couple has named the potato Doug, afterthe way it was found.

The current Guinness World Records entry for the heaviest potato was set in Great Britain in 2011, with a monsterthat weighed in at just more than 11 pounds.

So the Brown's big masher would smash that record, if authorized.

