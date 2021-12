LONDON, England — Meteorologists are already predicting that 2022 could end up as one of the warmest years in history.

The United Kingdom's Met office says the average global temperature next year will be more than 2 degrees F above pre-Industrial temperatures.

This would mark the eighth straight year where temps exceeded 1.8 degrees above pre-Industrial levels.

Every year since 2015 has made it into the Met office's top 10 warmest years.