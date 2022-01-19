Instability on Ukraine border leads to White House warning

The Ukraine situation continues to be tense.

The Biden administration announced that Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment.

White house spokesperson Jen Psaki called the tension with Russia "an extremely dangerous situation."

The White House issued the warning as Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Ukraine to meet with its president.

Blinken will also meet with Russia's foreign minister in Geneva where he'll urge Russia "to de-escalate immediately."

Russia has about 100,000 troops massed along the border of Ukraine.

