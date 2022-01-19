Watch
Instability on Ukraine border leads to White House warning

White house spokesperson Jen Psaki called the tension with Russia "an extremely dangerous situation."
Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed along the Ukraine border, according to the White House
Posted at 8:09 AM, Jan 19, 2022
The Ukraine situation continues to be tense.

The Biden administration announced that Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment.

The White House issued the warning as Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Ukraine to meet with its president.

Blinken will also meet with Russia's foreign minister in Geneva where he'll urge Russia "to de-escalate immediately."

Russia has about 100,000 troops massed along the border of Ukraine.

