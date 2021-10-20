10-year-boy asks Pope Francis for his skullcap during services

VATICAN CITY — A 10-year-old boy had an unusual request he posed to Pope Francis' during his weekly audience Wednesday at the Vatican.

As priests made the introductory prayers, the boy got up from the front seats in the auditorium, walked on the stage and asked for the pope's skullcap.

When Pope Francis did not respond, the boy grabbed another priest's hand and took him to the pope to ask him again.

Eventually, the boy was given his own skullcap and walked back to his seat.

Pope Francis praised the spontaneity and freedom of children.