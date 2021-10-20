Watch
NewsWorld News

Actions

10-year-boy asks Pope Francis for his skullcap during services

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo.
A 10-year-old boy interrupted Pope Francis' weekly audience in Vatican City to ask for his skull cap.
10-year-old boy asks Pope Francis for his skull cap
Posted at 1:07 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 14:07:33-04

VATICAN CITY — A 10-year-old boy had an unusual request he posed to Pope Francis' during his weekly audience Wednesday at the Vatican.

As priests made the introductory prayers, the boy got up from the front seats in the auditorium, walked on the stage and asked for the pope's skullcap.

When Pope Francis did not respond, the boy grabbed another priest's hand and took him to the pope to ask him again.

Eventually, the boy was given his own skullcap and walked back to his seat.

Pope Francis praised the spontaneity and freedom of children.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education