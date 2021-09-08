Watch
Woman behind voice of Julia on Sesame Street hopes to take show on the road

Julia is first autistic character on Sesame Street
Posted at 12:38 AM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 01:38:13-04

A Phoenix, AZ woman really does know how to get to Sesame Street. Stacy Gordon plays Julia, the first autistic character on Sesame Street. Now, she wants to take her puppet show to neighborhoods across the city to entertain kids who wouldn't normally be able to see a puppet show in person.

"I hope that they learn lessons about themselves, about perseverance, about their community, about seeing people come together to create something," said Gordon.

Right now, she is hosting virtual workshops on her website, for dates and times, click here.

