Watch
News

Actions

White House Wants Stronger Cyberattack Retaliation

Comes in reponse to recent wave of high profile hackings
items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
Hold For Release on Friday, Oct. 30, With Patty Nieberg Story slugged Virus Outbreak Lives Lost Meat Plant—A worker heads into the JBS meat packing plant Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Greeley, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Australia JBS Cyberattack
Posted at 6:34 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 07:34:47-04

The White House says it wants ransomware attacks to be treated as a national security threat.

The announcement comes in response to this week's ransomware attack on the United States' largest meat supplier and last month's attack on the Colonial Pipeline.

The administration would reportedly consider using intelligence agencies to spy on foreign criminals and to launch offensive cyber attacks on Russian hackers.
The justice department has also announced that it is now using the same protocols for anti-ransomware efforts that it uses for terrorism.

President Biden is expected to bring up ransomware attacks when he meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin later this month.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education