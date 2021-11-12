Whataburger Field improvements approved

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council has voted to approve $701,000 in improvements for Whataburger Field.

The city said the money will be spent on capital improvements to the field since the stadium now must meet Major League Baseball standards.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo and the council approved an addendum to the lease agreement for Whataburger Field this week.

Since MLB is now overseeing minor league baseball operations, its created standards for minor league baseball facilities and Whataburger Field will need to be upgraded to be in compliance.

The city says the money will bring the team closer to becoming compliant with the newly standards, with the money for the project coming from the Type A board, which uses sales tax money to support business development.

The money will be used to upgrade field lighting, build a new women's clubhouse, and renovate the visitor's clubhouse.

The project is scheduled to be completed in November 2022.