West Texas A&M to play for its first NCAA DII hoop title

EVANSVILLE, Indiana — The West Texas A&M Buffs are heading to the NCAA Division II championship game after an 87-86 triumph over Lincoln Memorial Thursday night in the Final Four.

It pushes the Buffs into the national championship game Saturday night against Northwest Missouri State.

Sophomore guard Zach Toussaint sank his only 3-pointer of the game at the buzzer to push the Buffs to the victory.

The victory sent fans celebrating back home in Canyon into a frenzy as they cheered the team on from a watch party at the First United Bank Center, their home arena.

The Buffs are now 1-1 in DII Final Four appearances, losing in their first game in their previous trip in 2018.

West Texas A&M improved to 19-2 with the victory.

The NCAA DII Championship game between West Texas A&M and Northwest Missouri State is set for Saturday, March 27 at 11 a.m. on CBS News Channel 10.

