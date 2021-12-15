West Side Helping Hand to open community garden on Corpus Christi's west side

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People on Corpus Christi's west side will soon have a new community garden to enjoy. West Side Helping Hand at 3146 Highland Ave. is getting planting beds ready as part of a new after-school teaching program.

Organizers said around 75 kids are taking part in planting a variety of vegetables. First through sixth grade students can take part in the program, for more information on how to contact West Side Helping Hand to take park, click here.

Ground-breaking on the project is expected to happen sometime in January 2022.