Voestalpine responds to black dust complaints

Posted at 6:10 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 19:25:31-04

Editor's note: This article was originally published June 2, 2017.

Voestalpine is implementing a new program, in response to multiple complaints and lawsuits related to black dust in the Portland area.

Through the program, company representatives will contact Portland residents whose homes have been affected by the dust, and will offer cleanup services where necessary.

Voestalpine says, analysis of the substance found that the black dust poses no health risk, and has similar properties as some soils.

To submit a claim to Voestalpine, contact the Communications & Public Relations department at (361) 850-9966.

