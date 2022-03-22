Watch
UTSA appoints its first female chief of police

Chief Schoeborn makes history protecting and serving the roadrunner community.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Mar 22, 2022
On Friday, Stephanie Schoenborn had her swearing-in ceremony for her next role as the University of Texas at San Antonio's Chief of Police.

"I had the honor of attending and participating in Chief Stephanie Schoenborn's swearing in ceremony as UTSA's next Chief of Police," UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said on March 18. "Thank you, Chief Schoenborn, for your leadership and commitment to UTSA. We are immensely proud of you!"

Schoenborn takes up the mantle as chief of police in the roadrunner community with experience, as a former officer of the San Antonio Police Department.

The SAPD took to Facebook to congratulate Schoenborn for becoming UTSA's first female chief.

Eighmy said in this role, Schoenborn will lead the UTSA police department's 45 sworn officers and 65 civilian employees to "keep the roadrunner community safe."

