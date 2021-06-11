Underage Drinking Consumption

A new study shows underage drinkers are consuming billions of dollars worth of alcohol.

The study was conducted by Boston University and the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

It found that underage youth consumed $17.5 billion dollars worth of alcohol in 2016.

That makes up 8.6% of all alcoholic drinks sold in that year.

Despite these numbers, underage alcohol consumption has actually fallen in recent years.

However, the school says that alcohol remains the drug of choice for people ages 12 to 20.