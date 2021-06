The number of births in the U.S. took a dip on 2020, especially during the last few months of the year.

That's according to new data from the Center for Disease Control.

It showed the U.S. birth rate dropped by two percent during the first half of 2020, and declined by 6 percent during the second half of the year.

In fact, all 50 states showed a decline in birth numbers in late 2020.

The CDC plans to evaluate the trend to see if it has continued into 2021, or was unique to the pandemic.