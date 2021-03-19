TSA looking to hire 6,000 airport screeners

The Transportation Security Administration wants to hire 6,000 airport screeners by summer.
The agency says Covid-19 vaccinations are projected to lead to an increase in travel, meaning there's a need for the additional full-time and part-time employees.
And, summer is the busiest time of the year for airlines and TSA screeners.
The agency screened an average of 913,000 people a day over the past week at U.S. airports.
That's 40% of the number that flew in the same period a year earlier.
The agency is recruiting new employees for approximately 430 airports nationwide.