TSA looking to hire 6,000 airport screeners

The Transportation Security Administration wants to hire 6,000 airport screeners by summer.

The agency says Covid-19 vaccinations are projected to lead to an increase in travel, meaning there's a need for the additional full-time and part-time employees.

And, summer is the busiest time of the year for airlines and TSA screeners.

The agency screened an average of 913,000 people a day over the past week at U.S. airports.

That's 40% of the number that flew in the same period a year earlier.

The agency is recruiting new employees for approximately 430 airports nationwide.

