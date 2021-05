CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Triumph Over Kid Cancer Foundation is hosting its 14th annual Toga Party this weekend. It starts Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. at 4126 Ocean Drive. The organization aims to help improve the lives of children with cancer by raising their spirits.

This year's event will feature live music, silent and live auctions, raffles, games and special guests. Sponsor and ticket information for the event can be found by clicking here.