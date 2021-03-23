Too fast, Too Dangerous

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Harris County deputies along side other law enforcement took into custody more than 100 people for street racing. Over the course of four days, several individuals were arrested , including two mothers that law enforcement says were racing with kids in the backseat.

Angelica Chavez was clocked going 101 miles per hour while racing. Law enforcement suspects she was racing another Dodge Challenger in the middle of the night Thursday. This was done with three kids in the backseat, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

“A family member came to pick up the children,” a deputy remarked. “Angelica was booked on a charge of “racing on the highway.”

Karla Gutierrez faces a more serious “endangering a child” charge after investigators say she was going about 80 miles per hour in her Cadillac with two young children in the backseat while racing two other cars in the middle of the night Saturday.

“We were not racing,” Gutierrez denies the charges. Those arrested now await trial.