ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Taste of Aransas Pass event is happening Thursday, April 21, 2021. The event is sponsored by the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce and features food from local restaurants and caterers.

It starts at 6:00 p.m. and ends at 8:00 p.m and will take place at the Aransas Pass Civic Center at 700 W. Wheeler Ave. More information about the event, including ticket prices, can be found by clicking here.